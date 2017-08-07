Several Behind Bars Facing Prostitution, Drug Charges in Wheeling

Several people are behind bars facing drug and prostitution charges after Wheeling Police responded to multiple complaints in the East Wheeling area.

Officers arrested eight people on multiple charges at a house located at 104 15th Street.

Michael Riester, 65, of Wheeling, is being charged with operating a drug house and operating a house of ill fame and assignation. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Robert Robertson, 57, also of Wheeling, is being charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Thomas Benich, 60, of Harrisville, is being charged with soliciting and pandering prostitution.

These three arrests, plus five additional arrests, stem from a week-long investigation lead by regular Wheeling Patrol Officers. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger said that this is the work of detectives being done by young, aggressive policemen.

Based on complaints from people living in East Wheeling, traffic stops, observations and surveillance, and on-the-street interviews, officers were able to obtain a search warrant for the location within days.

The chief says he is proud of the work his officers are doing to make all Wheeling neighborhoods safe.

"The citizens of Wheeling really need to be proud of these officers because they're dedicated, they worked very, very hard, and they apply their expertise and I would match them up against any law enforcement agency," said Chief Schwertfeger.

Chief Schwertfeger said that expertise comes from recent specialized trainings.

The officers were pulled from their regular patrols to work the operation in East Wheeling, partially funded by the community development block grant.

Also arrested were the following:

Tansay Fernand Harper, 32, of Moundsville, for soliciting and pandering prostitution

Ashley Noel Green, 24, of Wheeling, failure to appear in court

Andrew Beaver, 46, of Wheeling, solicitation of a prostitute

Xavier Prayear, 25, of Wheeling, possession with intent to deliver marijuana

Dewanya Neal, 23, of Wheeling, possession with intent to deliver marijuana

All were taken to the Northern Regional Jail.