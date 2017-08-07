La Crosse, West Nile Carrying Mosquitos Found in Kanawha, Putnam

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Mosquitos in Kanawha and Putnam Counties have tested positive for La Crosse virus and West Nile virus, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Putnam County Health Department.

The mosquitos were trapped and tested by officials at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. The state Office of Laboratory Services, within the Bureau for Public Health, confirmed the testing.

“Since we’ve identified mosquitos carrying La Crosse and West Nile viruses in Kanawha and Putnam Counties, it’s important residents take care to prevent mosquito bites,” said Stanley Mills, director of environmental services in a press release. “This is a good reminder to eliminate any standing water in yards and to take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites.”

According to Mills, the majority of those infected with the viruses do not show symptoms, which include body aches, fever and headaches. Other symptoms may include eye pain, nausea and vomiting. Symptoms usually develop within 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

Officials say that although the risk of becoming infected is low, prevention against bites is the best protection.

Mosquitos breed in water-filled containers. “Even the smallest containers that collect water can breed thousands of mosquitos,” Mills said. “They don’t need much water to lay their eggs.”

Mills recommends wearing light-colored loose fitting clothing, which mosquitos are less attracted than dark clothing, and when practical, long sleeves and pants.

Those attempting to avoid mosquito bites should choose a mosquito repellent registered by the Environmental Protection Agency. Registered product, such as those containing DEET, have been reviewed, approved and pose minimal risk for human safety when used according to label directions.