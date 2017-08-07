WV State Troopers find child's dead body after minor car wreck

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - State Troopers in Pocahontas County tell our sister station 59 News that a child's body was found near a wrecked car Sunday morning.

The mother, Erica Newsome, wrecked the car near Route 250 in the Allegheny Mountain area around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses told troopers they saw the mother try to hide the 11-year-old child's body over the hillside.

Troopers say it was only a minor accident.

After investigating, troopers contacted authorities in Jacksonville, Florida where Newsome is believed to be from. They say a crime scene was found in Newsome's home in Florida.

The mother was heading from Florida to Buffalo, New York where the child's father lives.

Florida investigators are en-route to West Virginia.

The child's body is currently at the Medical Examiners office.