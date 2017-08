On Monday, Perkins and Gold Khourey and Turak teamed up again to feed those volunteers helping out with flood cleanup. Perkins catered 200 hefty meals of either pulled pork or chicken. There were meals dropped off at Center Elementary School so volunteers could pick them up.

They also took extra time to go out and hand-deliver those meals to some of the volunteers. Volunteers say they were very thankful for the delicious food and generosity.