Volunteers Working Around The Clock In McMechen After Devastating Flood

On Monday, it's been 10 days since the devastating flood in McMechen, and volunteers have been hard at work ever since. Volunteers in McMechen have put in so many hours of hard work where they can't even keep count.

They've been typically working 8 hour days, but some days even more than that. They work on multiple homes that saw significant damage from the flood, especially those homes of the elderly. Two of the groups, Miracles Happen in a Sacred Place and Samaritan's Purse, have been cleaning up since last week.

Samaritan's Purse has brought in over 30 unique or out-of-state volunteers. They all say that the feeling they get from giving back is unbelievable.

Ryan Schostag, a Miracles Happen Volunteer, said, "Feels great. I mean we've gotten a lot of thank you's with tears in their eyes, and people say we give them hope. You know their basements have been trashed. We're bringing hope back to the town with what we can. We're just putting our work in." Lorenzo Torres, the Samaritan's Purse Program Manager, said, "It's very rewarding when we can come in and help our homeowners and put a smile on their face after they see the work that we've done and the quality and level of work that we've done."

All of the volunteers would also like to thank the town of McMechen for supplying the tools, shovels, and cleaning supplies needed for the clean-up.

They can always use more volunteers. If you would like more information on how to volunteer with the Samaritan's Purse, you can check out their website www.spvolunteernetwork.org . They are currently based of the Moundsville Baptist Church.