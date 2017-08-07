Proposed Bill Could Lead to Creation of Tribute to EMS Workers

Every year, EMS first responders across the nation answer countless numbers of calls and put their lives at risk.

Currently, there are national memorials recognizing police officers and firefighters who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Now, there are efforts underway to build a national memorial for EMS workers in our nation's capital.

From devastating floods in West Virginia to shootings in New York City, EMS work to help others. Now lawmakers, including Senator Shelly Moore Capito, want to make sure those workers get the recognition they deserve.

"Everyday our EMS personnel are helping people recover from overdoses. Taking care of families," said Capito.

Capito is among a bi-partisan group on Capitol Hill backing the National Emergency Medical Services Commemorative Act that would allow an EMS memorial in Washington D.C.

"I think a nice tribute to them and one that would get great support across the country is to honor them in Washington as an entire group," said Capito.

In order to build any memorial built in Washington D.C., you must meet the Commemorative Works Act requirements. That includes having hearings, raising funds, and gaining federal approval. Supporters said getting this bill through Congress would gain the federal support they need.

Katie Orsino, the Executive Director of the National EMS Memorial Foundation, said that without the law, the project will stall.

"We can't move forward in any way until the bill passes. Senate and the house," said Orsino.

Orsino also said that until the bill passes, the organization cannot pick the location or design. With millions coming to D.C. each year to honor veterans and law enforcement, supporters hope to one day add a place to honor EMS workers for their service and sacrifice, too.