UPDATED: U.S. 22 Re-opens After Fatal Crash

UPDATED: 8:01

U.S. 22 eastbound has reopened following a fatal motorcycle accident Monday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened near milepost 15 at 4:17 p.m. Monday. According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway patrol, Anthony J. Bernabei, 21, or Weirton was heading east on U.S. 22 on his Motorcycle. The release says Bernabei drove off of the north edge of the roadway and hit a guardrail.

Bernabei was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Toronto EMS, Steubenville Police, and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 22 in Jefferson County, just west of the Route 7 interchange, are closed due to a fatal accident.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident involved one vehicle, and traffic is currently being diverted onto John Scott Highway.

Officials are currently on the scene.

Stay with 7News as more details become available.