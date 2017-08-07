U.S. Senator Joe Manchin Visits McMechen And Calls FEMA About The Community's Disaster Declaration

As the people of McMechen struggle with floodwater, mud and mold, they got a visit from U.S. Senator Joe Manchin.

He stepped out of the car, greeting a waiting crowd.

They all had the same message--the need for a federal disaster declaration, as residents face heart-breaking decisions.

"Where are they going to go? What are they going to do?" said Delegate Mike Ferro of the West Virginia Legislature. "These are their homes. These are the places they've lived all their lives. Some of them never had a drop of water ever in their lives in their houses."

"You know, these people's lives are in these debris piles," said Tom Hart, Marshall County EMA Director. "They've lost everything. So it's been extremely tragic."

Inside the McMechen Community Center, Senator Manchin called an official with Homeland Security and FEMA, urging him to expedite the disaster application, and saying he (Manchin) had already written to the president.

"It's easy to say we're working on it," said Manchin. "It's easy to say we're getting to the paperwork. We need to expedite all this. Because people's lives, getting them back into their homes and back to normal life as soon as possible means the difference between whether they stay or leave sometimes."

He saw the mud-covered streets, plus pictures of the devastation.

He heard their statistics and read their documentation.

Will it be enough for a federal disaster declaration?

"I think it will," Manchin predicted. "Marshall County has been hit pretty hard, as you know. We were down in Wetzel County and Marion County and they were hit hard too. So these counties will hopefully get the disaster relief they're needing."

He urged people with property damage to compile their documentation carefully, with damage assessments from at least two reputable contractors.