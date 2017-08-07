Inmates Take Over Arkansas Prison

6:28

Two of the three correctional officers who had been held by prisoners at a maximum security prison in Arkansas have been released, while an inmate is being taken to a hospital with injuries.

Correction Department spokesman Solomon Graves said the officers did not have any major injuries, while the injured inmate was in stable condition. The inmate was not involved in the initial disturbance, Graves said.

Graves did not provide any more details on the other correction officer or the other inmates. The inmates had snatched keys from three guards and held them in an area where the prisoners now control the keys and doors.

___

6:11 p.m.

Arkansas correction officials say they're in contact with inmates who snatched keys from three correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where the prisoners now control the keys and doors.

Correction Department spokesman Solomon Graves said conversations with the inmates are moving in a "positive direction," but provided no other details. Graves said earlier Monday afternoon that the inmates took the keys during recreation call at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker, 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.

A department spokesman had no further details. The department said its emergency response teams area on the scene. An Arkansas State Police spokesman said troopers were at the scene, but had not been asked to enter the prison.

Last month, a guard fired three warning shots at the same prison after two guards and an inmate were attacked in a solitary confinement area.

___

5:23 p.m.

Six inmates have snatched keys from three correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where the prisoners now control the keys and the doors.

The Arkansas Department of Correction said Monday in a statement that the inmates took the keys during recreation call at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker, 30 miles southeast of Little Rock.

A department spokesman had no further details. The department said its emergency response teams area on the scene. An Arkansas State Police spokesman said troopers were at the scene, but had not been asked to enter the prison.

Last month, a guard fired three warning shots at the same prison after two guards and an inmate were attacked in a solitary confinement area.

___

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/7/2017 7:37:40 PM (GMT -4:00)