7News is Ramping Up Coverage

You may have seen a new face on 7News lately and it's one that you'll be seeing each weekday.

It's the face of our newest reporter, Jason Aubry. He works our Ohio Statehouse beat and he'll bring you information that is crucial for our viewers in the Buckeye State, "They're getting a lot of their political news, a lot of the major decisions that are being made that affect their lives at the end of the process. They're not getting access to those steps and how they could actually take steps to affect it," Aubry said.

We're beefing up our coverage here at 7News, providing pertinent information that matters most, not only to our West Virginia viewers but now our Ohio viewers too.

We're holding our state officials accountable for the decisions that matter to you and your families, "Everything from Healthcare to education, to the economy, even the environment and things that touch on that like coal, fracking, natural gas, because these are important aspects to your viewers that they want to hear from the people at the legislature on how they plan to move forward on those issues," said Aubry.

We'll bring you these reports on a regular basis so you know exactly what is happening in Columbus, "Every single day Monday through Friday, we'll be providing reports from the state capital on things that are going on, on a variety of different topics," said Aubry.

Of course, we'll be catching up with the governor, and other elected officials, but we'll be going to extra mile to keep you informed, "This goes beyond just your senators and your house of representatives. There are people, they are people and movers and shakers there that definitely have things that they should be held accounted for," Aubry concluded.

At 7News we're 'Working for You' and this is just another way we're upholding that commitment.