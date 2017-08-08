Escaped Ohio Inmate Found Dead

Escaped Paulding County Inmate Branden Powell is dead. Paulding County Police say he shot himself at his parents' house outside Antwerp, Ohio. That's near the Indiana state line.



Police say they found Powell last night hiding in the basement crawl space of his parent's rural home.



They tried to talk him into surrendering peacefully but say he shot himself.



The 32-year-old was accused of rape and escaped while riding in the back seat of a deputy's cruiser just outside of Toledo. After the cruiser crashed, Powell allegedly forced the deputy to undo his shackles before handcuffing the officer to the steering wheel and then ran away.