Mother, Daughter Arrested After Reports of Drug Activity

An East Liverpool mother-daughter duo was arrested Monday after police raided their home for the fourth time.

The police raid came from reports of drug activity at their residence.

Officers assisted the Columbiana County Drug Task force as they served a warrant at the apartment of Peggy Strub and Mariah McLellan.

Police reportedly found over 22 grams of crack cocaine, two grams of suspected fetanyl, and digital scales at the 6th Street apartment.

Strub is being charged with two counts of drug paraphernalia, while her daughter, McLellan, is being charged with tampering with evidence.

Other charges are pending lab results of the suspected drugs.