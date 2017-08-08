Wheeling PD Investigate Possible Kidnapping on Wheeling Island

The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a case of an apparent kidnapping.

Police received a report of a missing adult around 9:15 p.m. on Monday. The report stated that the victim was last seen at a house on Wheeling Island, and had sent cryptic text messages to a family member. The family member became concerned, and alerted police.

According to officials, the victim, a 28-year-old black male, was found handcuffed and tied up in a house on South Broadway Street shortly after midnight.

A person living nearby heard someone yelling for help and called 911.

The victim was reportedly taken to Wheeling Hospital for medical treatment.

Wheeling Police say that the community's safety is not in danger. Detectives will continue to investigate this case.