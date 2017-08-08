New Developments in Nearly 2-Year-Old Wheeling Murder Case

Major developments have emerged in a nearly two-year-old murder case.

The case stems from a night in October 2015 when two men were shot in East Wheeling.

RIGHT NOW: Dallas Acoff back in Ohio County court for a renewed motion for a new trial. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/JErDnWDBBK — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) August 8, 2017

Dallas Acoff has already been found guilty of murdering Lemroy Coleman from that night. The other man who survived the incident was on the stand Tuesday morning and tells a different story.

At court, Norman Banks said he did see Dallas Acoff fire shots outside of the American Legion, but Banks said that a different man appeared in the alley and shot and killed Lemroy Coleman.

Banks says he didn't come to court. Says he called a woman who he thinks was Prosecutor. He told her he didn't want to come back @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/9c1I1jDeVj — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) August 8, 2017

Banks said after the shots were fired from the steps of the legion, they started running and fired a few shots in retaliation.

Coleman and Banks reportedly turned down an alley, which is when Banks said Jerome Saunders appeared at the intersection, and allegedly shot both Lemroy Coleman and him.

Banks said Coleman fell right to the ground, and he kept running and hid on a porch. Banks then said he ditched his gun and ran to the police station where he told them he thought his friend Lemroy had been shot and killed.

Banks did admit on the stand he did not tell the whole story to police because he was scared.

"I don't even like that I had to bring this up or even have to be here. I know that he is not the shooter and I don't even like this at all," Banks said.

Banks said his memory of the night is a little hazy after being allegedly jumped two days before the shooting by Jerome Saunders where he got a concussion, and admitting to taking a muscle relaxer before going to the Legion that night.

Banks is finishing the terms of his probation in Ohio, meanwhile Jerome Saunders, the man Banks said allegedly shot Lemroy Coleman, is already in jail on a separate East Wheeling shooting incident.

