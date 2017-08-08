One Local Organization Will Hand Out Thousands of Free School Supplies

The Steubenville Urban Mission is getting ready for their annual Back to School Bash 2017.

This event is a huge block party with food, entertainment, and free backpacks full of school supplies.

Officials said last year they gave out over 1,600 backpacks full of pencils, paper, glue and more.

Community Development Director Cynthia Lytle believes this event is very important for the community because each year their numbers increase by hundreds.

"It just says to us that there is truly a need in this community and the beauty of it is that we continue to see our community support these kids to make sure that they have a good start to their school year, that they're not worried about going to school lacking anything. They can just come here and get what they need," Lytle said.

The event will be held Thursday, August 17th, from 10am to 2pm, at the Steubenville Urban Mission.

Officials said children must be present to receive their supplies.