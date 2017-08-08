Oglebay honors three employees

Oglebay honored three employees earlier today at an event for all their staff.
James Keefer, Gunther Hempelman and Harry Himrod were given certificates and gold pocket watches, among other items, in honor of serving the Oglebay for 50 years. The organizers of today's event surprised the three men with the recognition.
We want to congratulate them for their decades of dedication and hard work.
WTRF
