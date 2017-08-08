Animals Up Close: Wallaby

Every Tuesday in August, we will be taking an up-close look at an exotic animal at the Oglebay Good Zoo. Paige Madden joined four local children who won our "Animals Up Close" contest inside the exhibits.

The Oglebay Good Zoo is home to many exotic animals from all over the world. All the way from Australia: Red Kangaroos, Western Gray Kangaroos, and Red-Necked Wallabies. The primary difference between kangaroos and wallabies is their size, wallabies are much smaller.

The Good Zoo is home to eight of them, including two "joeys." In the wild, wallabies primarily eat grasses, but during our visit with Adriyanna, she fed them another favorite snack, "Feeding him peanuts. He thinks that they were yummy."

Wallabies do look very similar to kangaroos because they're closely related.

You can visit the kangaroo, wallaby, or any of the other 63 species here at the Oglebay Good Zoo.

The Oglebay Good Zoo is open Monday through Friday from 10 to 5, and 10 to 6 on weekends. You can also schedule an up-close encounter with up to three animals by calling 304-243-4100.