U.S. Army Reserve Makes Camp In Brooke County

The U.S. Army Reserve is setting up camp at Brooke Hills Park this week.

Officials said members of the reserves will be spending the next 10 days working on projects and training.

One of these projects will be building a multiplex field for Brooke Hills Park. Other areas of focus include re-doing the park's basketball court and baseball field.

Officials said members will also tear down an old shelter and put in a new bathhouse.

Captain Kevin Starbuck said this partnership is great for both groups.

"The reason it works so well is because Brooke Hills gets stuff done that they can't do on their own and we get real world training out of it. So, we get to check the box so to speak and get our numbers, our readiness numbers up," Starbuck said.

Starbuck added that their work is great practice for jobs overseas, such as building roads and operating heavy machinery.

Officials confirm WV State Senator Ryan Weld will visit the training site on Friday.