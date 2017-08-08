One arrested in pay to play scheme - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

One arrested in pay to play scheme

A Former Division of Highways employee has been sentenced for his role in a pay to play scheme. Bruce E. Kenney of Norfolk, Virginia, was sentenced to 21 months in prison on his two charges.

Kenney admitted that he used his position in the Traffic Engineering Division of the West Virginia Division of Highways to bypass normal state procedures and gave structure inspection work to the Dennis Corporation in exchange for money.

Kenney was paid nearly $200,000, and now has to forfeit the money.

