Prosecutor: Mom lied about being doctor, faked son's cancer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Ohio prosecutors say a woman pretended to be a doctor to get unnecessary medical treatment for her preschool-age son, who she falsely claimed had terminal cancer.



A Hamilton County prosecutor told jurors Tuesday that 39-year-old Monika Burgett falsely claimed her 3-year-old son had cancer and convinced relatives and doctors at a Cincinnati hospital that she was a doctor. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2uoHIwu ) Burgett's son was treated with drugs including methadone before doctors reported suspected child abuse to the county's family services.



The now-5-year-old boy was removed from Burgett's custody in 2016. Court records show he lives with his father.



Burgett is on trial for child endangering and other offenses.



Her attorney says Burgett was trying to get help for her son's medical problems but lied about being a doctor.

