Man Allegedly Connected to Wheeling Murder Appears in Court

One of the men accused of killing Ahmid Hinton of Wheeling is expected to appear in court this afternoon.

Jordan Willie Davis, 27, was arrested two weeks ago.

He's being charged with one count of first degree murder.

RELATED: One Arrested, Another Wanted in Connection to May 9th Wheeling Island Murder

There's still an active search warrant out for 26-year-old DeAndre Lamar Davis, another man wanted in connection to this case.

He also faces one count of first degree murder.

Stay with 7News for updates on what happens in court.