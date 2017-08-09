Man Allegedly Connected to Wheeling Murder Appears in Court - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Man Allegedly Connected to Wheeling Murder Appears in Court

One of the men accused of killing Ahmid Hinton of Wheeling is expected to appear in court this afternoon. 

Jordan Willie Davis, 27, was arrested two weeks ago.

He's being charged with one count of first degree murder.

There's still an active search warrant out for 26-year-old DeAndre Lamar Davis, another man wanted in connection to this case. 

He also faces one count of first degree murder. 

