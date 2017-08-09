Pet of the Week: Jake

Meet Jake! This good boy is an 8-year-old Boxer who wants to find a forever home. Jake loves to chase cats, so a home with cats might not be the best fit. He is well behaved, loves hanging out with other pups, and enjoys children! If you'd like to give this older pup lots of cuddles and treats, visit the Marshall County Animal Shelter, or call (304) 845-9770!
