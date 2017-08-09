Powerball And Mega Millions Both Over $300 Million At The Same Time

What if we told you that you had two chances to win over $300 million dollars? Well, you have a chance to do so this week.



Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are both over $300 million dollars for the first time in history, and people are flocking to get their chance at winning.

Since no one won the Mega Millions $350 million jackpot on Tuesday night, it's now set for $382 million making it the 7th largest in the game's history.

The Powerball jackpot is set for $307 million, totaling $680 million dollars combined.

Rod Miller, a Co-Owner of Neelys Grocery, said, "And that's really great for sales. Whenever it's high the jackpot, we do well with sales and mostly and importantly not only for the tickets, they'll come in and buy stuff too, knowing that the jackpot is so high."

The cash values are estimated to be $238 million for Mega Millions and $193.2 million for Powerball. According to Miller, it doesn't matter if one jackpot is higher than another. "Well the Mega Million goes well, but the higher jackpot, they seem to play more of but they'll still play the same especially when they're both at $300 million."

The odds: For Powerball, 1 in 292 million. For Mega Millions: 1 in 258 million. Winning both of them: 1 in 75 quadrillion! You're more likely to be struck by lightning than winning the lottery, but people can still dream, right?

Paul Alig, a Lottery Player, said, "I've got 4 boys and 5 grandkids, and that's what I'd do with it."

A student named Katie said, "I would buy a scholarship to Harvard."

The Powerball drawing is Wednesday night at 11 PM and Mega Millions is Friday night, so make sure you go out and get those tickets.

