Marshall County Residents, Ohio Man Admit to Cocaine Distribution

Two Moundsville residents and a man from South Euclid, Ohio pled guilty on Wednesday to cocaine distribution.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, Sodonna Nuce and Justin Nash pled guilty to one count each of Distribution of Cocaine Base. The two admitted to distributing cocaine in Marshall County on February 7, 2017.

Edward Haynes, of South Euclid, also pled guilty of one count of Distribution of Cocaine Base. He admitted to distributing cocaine in Marshall County in April 2016.

Nuce, Nash, and Haynes each face up to 20 years incarceration, and a fine of up to $1 million.

