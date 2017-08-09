Bellaire Police Remove Animals from Trashed Home

Bellaire Police and the Belmont County Dog Warden removed two rabbits and a dog from a residence on Noble Street after numerous complaints about the animals.

According to Chief Mike Kovalyk, officials received numerous complaints about the animals being abandoned, and reports that no one was living in the 4205 Noble Street home.

One of the rabbits was dead, officials say. The property was overgrown with high grass and weeds, with old furniture and trash throughout the yard.

The Code Enforcer and Village Administrator were notified. The animals were taken to the Belmont County Animal Shelter, and charges are pending for cruelty to animals from the dog warden.

Construction workers nearby told police that they could hear the dog barking constantly from inside the house.

The investigation is continuing.