Annual Project CARE Event Set for August 19

Quaker Steak and Lube is partnering with local car clubs and Belmont County Relay for Life for their annual Project CARE event.

Each year, 14 car clubs bring their vehicles to show off. They also have music, food, a Chinese Auction, and a prize for the top car.

All of the proceeds raised go right back to Project CARE.

Community Development Manager for The American Cancer Society and Belmont County Relay for Life Tracy Barnhouse said they are so appreciative of the community coming together each year.

"This is one of the biggest one-day fundraisers that Belmont County does throughout the year. This raises a good amount of money for us for Belmont County Relay for Life, of course which goes into the American Cancer Society, which goes into our programs such as our Hope Lodges and Hotel Programs for patients who are traveling far from home, our 800 number, which is 800-227-2345, and of course the big thing for everyone is the money that goes toward research, which helps all of us," said Barnhouse.

To date, the program has raised over $43,000.

For every $25 donated, a teddy bear will be donated to Wheeling Hospital for children and cancer patients during the year.

The event will be held Saturday, August 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.