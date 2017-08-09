Three-Day Blues Fest Heading to Wheeling

This weekend, thousands of music lovers from all over the country will be making their way to the Friendly City for the Heritage Music Blues Festival.

The three-day event kicks off on Friday with a stellar line up that features some of the top blues artist from around the world.

The fist ever Heritage Music Blues Fest took place back in 2000. The turnout was light, and the future of the event was uncertain. Over the years, however, it's grown into one of the areas largest festivals attracting over two thousand people each day.

"When we stated seventeen years ago I knew that there were blues fans that would travel. Lucky the last few years the local people really embraced it and they love coming to hear the music. Most of them say 'Ya know, I didn't even know that I liked the Blues'," said Bruce Wheeler, promoter.

Wheeler says that no matter what your taste in music, there is something for just about everyone at blues fest.

"The non-blues person probably thinks of an old share cropper sitting on a porch with a guitar or maybe a banjo and that is kind of where it started but it has moved into electric blues from Chicago or rockin' blues from Texas. There is all of these different aspects of the blues world," Wheeler said.

Over twenty performers will take the stage this weekend, and they include some of the top names in blues. Legends Keb Mo and Taj Mahal will be the Friday night headliners. Keb Mo is a three time Grammy award winner while Taj Mahal career has span five decades. He is a two time Grammy winner. Dana Fuchs will perform on Saturday. She Played the roll of Sexy Sadie in the Beatles themed movie Across the Universe.

"If you grew up listening to any music from the seventies on, odd are you know the blues. You know the Rolling Stones, you know Eric Clapton. The y are blues artist at their root. If you come here and don't know anybody, any of the names, you see, you will go away saying, wow..that was really great," said Wheeler.

For more information or to buy tickets just go to www.heritagemusicfest.com