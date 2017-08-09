New Organization to Help Homeless Animals in Belmont County

There's a new organization in Belmont County to help homeless animals.

It's the Belmont County Humane Society Incorporated, their first order of business is to create a safe haven for homeless cats and kittens, now that the county shelter is about to stop taking cats.

They are looking for a spot to create their headquarters, "We are looking for a facility hopefully on the Main Street of St. Clairsville or in a very visible place, where we can open the Belmont County Humane Society in conjunction with a cat café. Where people can come and visit with their socialized cats, and enjoy coffee and some dessert," said the President of the Belmont Humane Society, Angela Hatfield.

The Belmont County Humane Society's facebook page is up and running. They invite people to log on and look at some of the animals that are in need of a forever home.