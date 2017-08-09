School Officials in Brooke County Consider Consolidation

Elementary schools in Brooke County could possibly be consolidating.

Brooke County Superintendent Toni Paesano Shute asked the Board of Education to consider downsizing the county's elementary schools, in hopes of helping with declining revenue and decreasing enrollment.

Officials say over the past seven school years, total enrollment and revenue has continually declined in Brooke County and officials believe consolidating the county's seven elementary schools into four will help with those problems.

Two schools will represent the north and two will represent the south, all in hopes of allowing teachers to collaborate, providing more programs, and keeping the school district fiscally responsible.

This is all in reference to the County's 2010-2020 Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan to help Brooke County Schools reach their optimal potential. The original plan called for the consolidation of the seven schools into two, but the Superintendent says her proposed amendment will act as a transitional step.

Paesano Shute believes this change is something that is desperately needed, "We need to make sure that we're making responsible decisions with finances, to keep us from being under a financial watch. So, I really feel it's the right move. It's the right move for our students."

The Brooke County Board of Education is expected to vote on this amendment on Monday, August 14th. If the Board votes in favor, more information will be collected and meetings will be set up with the State Board of Education.

The superintendent says she's not sure how this possible change will affect jobs, but they are weighing all of the costs.

