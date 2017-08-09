St. Clairsville Man Arrested after Traffic Stop in Tyler County - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

St. Clairsville Man Arrested after Traffic Stop in Tyler County

MIDDLEBOURNE, W.Va. -

Early Wednesday morning deputies from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office conducted a a traffic stop on a vehicle in Middlebourne that lead them to a hefty amount of pot. 

Deputies say they found 4.6 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle with a street value of $12,800 along with prescription pills. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Bruce Allen Evou Jr. Of St. Clairsville.

He's charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver Marijuana. Evou Jr. was placed under a $250,000 bond and was taken to the North Central Regional Jail. 

