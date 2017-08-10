Helmet Saves Motorcyclist Life After Serious Crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol said one man is in stable condition after being thrown off his motorcycle on I-70.

Troopers said the crash happened at 11:45 p.m. as a motorcycle was traveling west near route 214.

The motorcyclist was speeding when he hit the back of a van, and was thrown off his bike, then off the road before hitting a sign. Troopers said he was wearing a helmet which saved his life.

The driver of the van was not injured. Right now, the cause of this crash and the names of the drivers are not being released as the investigation continues. We'll keep you updated.