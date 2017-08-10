Ohio Natives Heading to Guam Amid Tension with North Korea

Two Ohio natives will be heading to Guam on Saturday.

Navy veteran Larry York and his wife Jeannette of Warren, who retired from the Air Force, have different feelings about being on the U.S. territory amid growing tensions with North Korea.

York, stationed in Guam as a program manager for the Department of the Navy, said North Korea's threats to the U.S. territory don't scare him.

But his wife has a different feeling.

"Guam's very, very lucky to have the type of military presence on that island. That's why going back doesn't bother me at all," Larry said.

"I feel very scared. You know, because Korea's too close to us and they've been making these threats. It's like finally there's somebody that's planning on doing something about it," said Jeannette.

As they get ready to head to Guam, both say the stern warning from President Donald Trump Tuesday is comforting.