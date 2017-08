A Moundsville man was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug distribution charges.

Ronald Lee Shaw, also known as "Fuzz", 45, was indicted on five counts of "Distribution of Cocaine within 1,000 Feet of a Protected Location", and one count of "Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine".

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the crimes allegedly took place from April to June 2017 in Ohio County.

The Ohio Valley Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating.