Belmont County Man Arrested Following Child Pornography Investigation

One man in Belmont County has been arrested following an investigation into child pornography being shared in the area.

The Belmont County Major Crimes United started the investigation on August 4th.

On August 8th, detectives from the sheriff's office, along with the St. Clairsville Police Department, executed a search warrant in St. Clairsville.

Upon further investigation, the suspect was identified as 40-year-old Ryan Mancuso.

Mancuso has been charged with Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Juvenile, which is a felony of the second degree.

He is currently in the Belmont County Jail.