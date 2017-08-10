Wheeling Council Looking For Community Input On OVMC Decisions

The City of Wheeling wants your input about how you'd like your taxpayer money spent. Vice Mayor Chad Thalman said City Council is inviting you to their next meeting where they'll be having a big discussion on the Ohio Valley Medical Center.

Thalman said the city is still working with Alecto on their projects to fix up the parking garage, and possibly knock down the nurse's residence to build a bigger, better facility.

Thalman said they don't know what improvements the parking garage will need structurally and what kind of upgrades it will need to look better. The city is committed to working with Alecto to make sure the hospital and jobs are safe.

As the council works to determine how much money the city will put into both projects, they want to hear from you.

"We want to hear what people, what their priorities are, what they want the city to do. It's important for us to save these jobs, to save the healthcare benefits the hospital provides to the community. We want people to express to us how they want their taxpayer money spent, and what their thoughts are," said Thalman.

That public forum will be during the next Wheeling city council meeting.

Which is next Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the council chambers at the city building and everyone is invited to come and participate in the discussion.