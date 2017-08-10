STUDY: Marijuana Smokers at Higher Risk of Dying from High Blood Pressure

(CBS Local) -- According to a new study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology, people who smoke marijuana have three times the risk of dying from high blood pressure than those who do not smoke it.

Scientists added that the risk of dying from hypertension grew with each year of smoking marijuana.

The study shows that, of 1,200 people that were tested, those who smoked marijuana were 3.4 times more likely to die from hypertension. The study went on to show that the risk of suffering a fatal blood pressure condition went up by 1.04 times for each year that the person had smoked pot.

There was no link found between marijuana use and dying from heart disease or strokes.

Co-author of the study and a PhD student at Georgia State University Barbara Yankey said that the decriminalization of marijuana use in many states has been based on incomplete claims that the drug has positive health benefits.

“Support for liberal marijuana use is partly due to claims that it is beneficial and possibly not harmful to health,” Yankey told Reuters. “If marijuana use is implicated in cardiovascular diseases and deaths, then it rests on the health community and policy makers to protect the public."

Eight states have legalized recreational and medicinal marijuana since the 2016 November election.