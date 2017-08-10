Rush Run Road Construction Enters Final Phase on Ohio Route 7

Milling, paving, and striping.

Officials said all those steps will begin on Monday, August 14th, in hopes of returning one lane on Route 7 to its original southbound location.

This will be the 1st time the original southbound side of Rush Run will be open since March 2011.

Officials said this mile stretch of highway, will include new guardrails, new pavement and no crossovers from lane to lane.

ODOT Project Engineer Adam Lytton said this is the 2nd largest removal of earth in Ohio and it's been a 6 year-long process.

Lytton said he can't wait to have it completed.

"It's nice to see it coming to an end and you know, the same for the public. They've put up with it since 2011, one lane through here. Just for them to know that the delays are over with, it's got to be a relief," Lytton said.

Officials said the original goal of the project was to increase safety.

They believe with all the changes, Rush Run will be protected from landfalls and rockfalls that have plagued the area for decades.

Lytton said, by September 30th, all of the Rush Run area should be fully restored, but first, the southbound lane will open on Wednesday, August 16th.