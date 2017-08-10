Former U.S. Attorney offers Advice

In Wheeling, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District William Ihlenfeld spoke with us exclusively about what the new nominee for the job should expect.

Bill Powell was nominated to serve as the United States Attorney for our area by President Donald Trump at a rally in Huntington a week ago. Ihlenfeld says the biggest issue Powell needs to look out for, if he's approved, is the rising drug epidemic here in the Northern Panhandle.

"Sometimes we're lacking leadership at the national level. Sometimes we lack leadership at the state level, but the US Attorney is in a unique role in that he can reach out and touch communities and really make a difference," said Ihlenfeld. "The US Attorney in the Northern District oversees 32 counties, and so there's a lot of territory to cover. I know from experience you really can make a difference from the local level."

Powell is currently an assistant prosecutor on the state level in Jefferson County and a former federal prosecutor from the Southern District of West Virginia which Ihlenfeld says makes him a great choice for the position.