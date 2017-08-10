Area in Weirton to Follow Boil Order

A Boil Order has been issued for an area in Weirton following work on a water line on Orchard Street.

Areas affected by this notice include all businesses and residents of the 3600 Block of Orchard Street, Hudson Avenue, and Elmer Avenue only, 3500 Blocks of Orchard, 3500 Block of Elm, and the 3500 Block of West to Virginia Avenue.

Those residents and businesses should follow a Boil Order to avoid possible contamination.