A&B Kia To Present $100,000 to City of McMechen

A&B Kia in Benwood will be giving back to the community on Friday morning.

The dealership and its owners Michael Ferns Sr. and Michael Ferns Jr. will be presenting McMechen Mayor Greg Wolfe with a check for $100,000 to be used at the discretion of the Mayor and City Council for McMechen City flood relief.

In addition, they will be holding a Flood Relief fundraiser on August 27th from 1-5 p.m. at the dealership in hopes of raising additional funds needed to help cover this local tragedy.

The presentation will take place on Friday at 10 a.m.