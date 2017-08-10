Be a Superhero Against Cancer for Relay for Life

Friday evening you can be a superhero standing up against the evil enemy of cancer in Ohio County for Relay for Life.

The event kicks with registration starting at 3 p.m. at Wheeling Park's Good Lake. The event helps to raise awareness and money for the American Cancer Society.

The annual event draws hundreds and the most touching part is the survivor's walk, "Cancer affects everybody, so I don't know why you wouldn't want to help out. We're getting closer and closer every year raising more money for a cure and we're hoping that in our lifetime there will be a cure and people come out and help us out and with their money, we may be able to do that," said Leadership Team Member, Lindsay McCormick.

Opening Ceremonies kick-off at 7 and the luminaria will be at 9.

Tate Blanchard will be the emcee for the event, so be sure some out for a fun night to support a great cause.