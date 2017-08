Early Friday morning, Bellaire Police arrested 22-year-old Timothy Abate on Two Felony Drug Trafficking warrants.

The arrest was made in the 4200 block of Harrison Street just after midnight during a traffic stop where Abate was a passenger in the stopped vehicle.

Abate had eluded police two weeks ago in a county wide drug sweep. Abate was transported to the Belmont County Jail for lockup.

Bellaire Police were assisted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Belmont County Sheriff's Department.