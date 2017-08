West Virginia Northern Community College wants to give a special thank you to volunteers who have also helped with flood clean-up.

All who have volunteered their time are invited to a "Thank You" luncheon at the Wheeling campus.

The informal lunch is going on now through 2 p.m.on the second floor of the Barnes and Noble bookstore building.

The luncheon is being coordinated jointly by the WVNCC Student Activities Department and the college's Culinary Arts Department.