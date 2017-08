Martins Ferry Police and Fire Departments are holding a Cookout With A Cop Friday evening.

The event will be held at Jaycee Manor in order to create a more positive relationship between kids and first responders.

Residents of Jaycee Manor are welcome to enjoy hot dogs, burgers, baked goods, and snacks as part of their full-fledged summer cookout free of charge.

The event will run Friday evening from 6-9 p.m.