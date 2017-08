The Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Friday.

The checkpoint will be located on SR 209 near milepost 12 in Guernsey County.

The OVI checkpoint is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. It will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.