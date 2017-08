An East Liverpool woman pleaded guilty to heroin trafficking on Friday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Michelle Green, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of "Distribution of Heroin within 1,000 Feet of a Protected Location". Green admitted to distributing heroin near Allison Elementary School in Hancock County.

The crime occurred in March.

The Hancock/Brooke/Weirton Drug and Violent Crime Task Force investigated this case.