Brad Paisley Set to Host Netflix Comedy Special

Glen Dale's own Brad Paisley is heading to Netflix.

The country music superstar will host a comedy special called "Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo."

It will head to Netflix on August 15th.

The special was filmed earlier this year when Paisley hosted comedy shows in Nashville as part of the Wild West Comedy Festival. Paisley will have many special guests on his show, including David Hasselhoff, and Reba McEntire.

“It’s been fun to come up with bits and incorporate some stand-up comedians that really fit my audience. It’s going to be fun to see it come together in the one-hour special," Paisley said in a press release.