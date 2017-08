Follansbee Police are warning businesses of counterfeit bills being used in the area.

Police Chief John Schwertfeger tweeted a warning out Friday afternoon, warning people in the area to check their money before using it.

????????????WARNING a business in Follansbee has had counterfeit $10 & $20 bills passed. Businesses please check your bills. ????????????. FPD — John W. Schwertfeger (@fpdchief80) August 11, 2017

The chief said a business in the Follansbee area reportedly received fake $10 and $20 bills.

Residents or businesses who find that their bills are fake are urged to report it to police.