State Senator Visits Army Reserves Camp at Brooke Hills Park

State Senator Ryan Weld visited the Ohio Valley on Friday to check in on local servicemen.

Currently, the Army Reserves Engineering Unit is camping at Brooke Hills Park for training.

State Senator Weld said he decided to stop by and see the projects Army members are currently working on.

These projects include building a multiplex field, putting in a new bathhouse, installing drain pipes and much more.

The State Senator said he's impressed with the Army's handwork. He believes the partnership is great for both groups.

"It's their way to give back, but also it's training for them. I mean, they're an engineering company, so for them, it's an opportunity to really employ their talents and sharpen their schools. So, it's very good for them because they get it from a training stand point and the park gets a great product delivered to them," State Senator Weld said.

Senator Weld believes this partnership makes the work more cost-effective for everyone.

These completed projects will also help Brooke Hills Park look towards the future.