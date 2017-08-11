This will be a jammed packed weekend across the Ohio Valley with several big events happening. Here is a look at "What's Up Ohio Valley."

Ohio County Relay for Life will is set to start Friday evening.

The event officially kicks off with opening ceremonies at 7.

It will be going on all night long at Wheeling Park's Good Lake. 7News Anchor Tate Blanchard will be the emcee of the event.

The Relay for Life helps to raise awareness and money for the American Cancer Society.

The annual event draws hundreds, and the most touching part is the survivor's walk.

The luminaria will be at 9.

The 17th annual Wheeling Heritage Music Blues Festival officially kicks off Friday night as well. The Blues Fest will run all weekend long at Wheeling's Heritage Port.

Organizers say the event brings in over 2,000 people each day.

The line up includes some of the top Blues artists from all over the world.

The 84th annual Lebanese Festival kicks off Saturday, and will continue through the weekend. It's being held at Levenson Shelter at Oglebay Park.

Organizers say it has been so popular in the past that they have decided to expand it to two days.

So if you are looking for some good Lebanese food, as well as music and dancing, Oglebay Park is the place for you.

The North Wheeling Community Outreach Center is preparing for their annual Adopt-A-Student Event.

The center, an extension of the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple, has done this for 27 years.

It's open to any child in need of school supplies, regardless of income or residence.

It starts at 10 a.m., and last year they helped nearly 600 kids.

For more events, check out the Ohio Valley Summer Event Guide brought to you by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration.

